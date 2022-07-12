Tyrese Haliburton was blindsided and hurt to be traded by the Kings in February.
Now with the Pacers, he doesn’t sound completely over it.
Sean Cunningham of FOX40:
Briefly catching up with Tyrese Haliburton at Las Vegas Summer League, where we chat about his new Indiana Pacers team, moving on from the Kings after February's trade & his love for Sacramento.
"My feeling towards the organization (and) the fans are completely different." pic.twitter.com/hmTm5VR4CJ
— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 11, 2022
Cunningham:
Sacramento loved you, man. You knew that. You had that connection. Is it still there?
Haliburton:
Oh, for sure. With the fans, forever. That’s not a question. I hope people never, ever think that – my feeling towards the organization and the fans are completely different.
It doesn’t take much deduction to see how Haliburton feels toward the organization.
Haliburton is in a better situation now. Indiana could be on the verge of becoming one of the NBA’s more-interesting up-and-coming teams. The 22-year-old Haliburton is a centerpiece of Indiana’s new era.
The Kings… are still doing Kings things.
Really, it’s incredible Haliburton once so badly wanted to stay in Sacramento – which explains the strong mutual connection between him and the fans.