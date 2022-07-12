Tyrese Haliburton emphasizes connection to Sacramento fans, calls feeling toward Kings organization ‘completely different’

Jul 12, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton was blindsided and hurt to be traded by the Kings in February.

Now with the Pacers, he doesn’t sound completely over it.

Sean Cunningham of FOX40:

Cunningham:

Sacramento loved you, man. You knew that. You had that connection. Is it still there?

Haliburton:

Oh, for sure. With the fans, forever. That’s not a question. I hope people never, ever think that – my feeling towards the organization and the fans are completely different.

It doesn’t take much deduction to see how Haliburton feels toward the organization.

Haliburton is in a better situation now. Indiana could be on the verge of becoming one of the NBA’s more-interesting up-and-coming teams. The 22-year-old Haliburton is a centerpiece of Indiana’s new era.

The Kings… are still doing Kings things.

Really, it’s incredible Haliburton once so badly wanted to stay in Sacramento – which explains the strong mutual connection between him and the fans.

