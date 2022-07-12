Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyrese Haliburton was blindsided and hurt to be traded by the Kings in February.

Now with the Pacers, he doesn’t sound completely over it.

Sean Cunningham of FOX40:

Briefly catching up with Tyrese Haliburton at Las Vegas Summer League, where we chat about his new Indiana Pacers team, moving on from the Kings after February's trade & his love for Sacramento. "My feeling towards the organization (and) the fans are completely different." pic.twitter.com/hmTm5VR4CJ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 11, 2022

Cunningham:

Sacramento loved you, man. You knew that. You had that connection. Is it still there?

Haliburton:

Oh, for sure. With the fans, forever. That’s not a question. I hope people never, ever think that – my feeling towards the organization and the fans are completely different.

It doesn’t take much deduction to see how Haliburton feels toward the organization.

Haliburton is in a better situation now. Indiana could be on the verge of becoming one of the NBA’s more-interesting up-and-coming teams. The 22-year-old Haliburton is a centerpiece of Indiana’s new era.

The Kings… are still doing Kings things.

Really, it’s incredible Haliburton once so badly wanted to stay in Sacramento – which explains the strong mutual connection between him and the fans.