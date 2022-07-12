Report: Jazz now willing to hear out Donovan Mitchell trade offers

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Jazz said they didn’t intend to trade Donovan Mitchell. More importantly, they rebuffed teams even calling about the star.

But Utah is showing wavering in its steadfastness about keeping Mitchell.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

What changed?

Not everyone believed the Jazz – despite their statements – would keep Mitchell in the first place. Obviously, Utah trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a package centered on draft picks showed a willingness to take a step back. Though those picks could be flipped to build a new supporting cast around Mitchell, the Jazz could make a complete overhaul. There’s an argument for selling high on Mitchell, too.

Mitchell might also be applying new pressure. Teams had been preparing for him to request a trade this offseason, though more recent reporting said he would stand pat, even after the Gobert trade. Perhaps, Mitchell had a change of heart or that reporting was wrong.

Mitchell is reportedly most interested in joining the Knicks, Heat or Hawks. Locked into his contract three more seasons, he has limited leverage for choosing his destination.

From the other side, teams will face difficulty meeting the Jazz’s high asking price for the 25-year-old.

There’s a large difference between Utah listening to offers and actually trading Mitchell. Heck, there’s a difference between Utah listening to offers and even shopping Mitchell. But given all the smoke surrounding the situation, this development seems highly consequential.

Would the Jazz go far enough in talks that this would leak if they weren’t planning to trade Mitchell, anyway? Will Mitchell – who was seemingly seeking a pretext to leave – still want to stay in Utah knowing the team is listening to offers on him?

Time to significantly increase the odds of Mitchell getting traded this offseason.