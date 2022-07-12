Pelicans’ rookie E.J. Liddell tears ACL in Summer League game, out indefinitely

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS — In case you wondered why teams shut their stars down early at Summer League…

Pelicans’ rookie E.J. Liddell went to the ground screaming in pain and grabbing his knee during the third quarter Monday night, and now the team has announced he has a torn ACL.

Injury Update: E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. An MRI done last night confirmed the injury, which occurred during the third quarter of yesterday’s Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks. pic.twitter.com/fSU4Cxqj8v — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 12, 2022

Liddell had tweaked that same knee in the second quarter and had to be helped off the court and back to the locker room area. However, the Pelicans’ medical staff looked at it and allowed him to return to action.

This is the second injury to a high-profile Pelicans’ draft pick in the past few days — No. 8 pick Dyson Daniels sprained his right ankle on Saturday.

Liddell, a 6’7″ forward out of Ohio State, was taken 41st overall by the Pelicans. He was projected as a defensive prospect and his ability to hit 3s his last season with the Buckeyes (37.4%) got him drafted.

The Pelicans already have 15 guaranteed contracts on the roster, Liddell was in Vegas pushing for the Pelicans’ other two-way contract. He played in two Summer League games and averaged four points and two rebounds in two games.