Hawks sign Frank Kaminsky

The Hawks traded one stretch big in Danilo Gallinari (who signed with the Celtics after being included in the Dejounte Murray deal and waived by the Spurs). Atlanta is rumored to be trading another stretch big in John Collins.

Enter Frank Kaminsky.

The Hawks signed the 29-year-old stretch big who last played for the Suns.

Kaminsky isn’t as good as Gallinari – let alone Collins, who provides far more with his rim running.

But as a minimum-salary alternative to interior-focused centers Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu? Kaminsky could help situationally, when Atlanta can hide him defensively. If he’s healthy after missing most of last season due to a knee injury.