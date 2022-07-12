Bucks Khris Middleton undergoes wrist surgery, reportedly to return for season

The Bucks’ Khris Middleton missed the last 10 games of the playoffs with a knee issue, something that cost Milwaukee when they had to face Boston.

This month Middleton went under the knife — but for his left wrist, not his knee. From Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist in early July and is expected to be fully recovered to return sometime near the start of the regular season, sources told @wojespn and me. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 13, 2022

There has been no report suggesting how this wrist was injured or when (there also is not a timeline for his return other than around the start of the season). This is Middleton’s off hand which is a silver lining.

Middleton, an All-Star and Olympian, averaged 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds and assists a game last season as the Bucks’ second shot creator behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. With Middleton back and healthy for much of the season and postseason, the Bucks — with Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Jrue Holiday as their big three — again will be one of the favorites to come out of the East.