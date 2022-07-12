Bucks Khris Middleton undergoes wrist surgery, reportedly to return for season

By Jul 12, 2022, 10:34 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
The Bucks’ Khris Middleton missed the last 10 games of the playoffs with a knee issue, something that cost Milwaukee when they had to face Boston.

This month Middleton went under the knife — but for his left wrist, not his knee. From Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There has been no report suggesting how this wrist was injured or when (there also is not a timeline for his return other than around the start of the season). This is Middleton’s off hand which is a silver lining.

Middleton, an All-Star and Olympian, averaged 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds and assists a game last season as the Bucks’ second shot creator behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. With Middleton back and healthy for much of the season and postseason, the Bucks — with Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Jrue Holiday as their big three — again will be one of the favorites to come out of the East.

