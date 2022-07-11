Watch Hornets’ JT Thor hit sudden death game winner to beat Lakers

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS — Much like a preseason football game, no coach or player at Summer League wants to see a game go to overtime. However, once in OT, the fans and everyone in the building is rooting for double overtime — sudden death. The first basket wins. It’s chaotic fun.

The Lakers and Hornets ended up in double overtime Sunday night, and when the Lakers missed their first shot, the Hornets turned to JT Thor — who had shot 2-of-12 overall and 1-of-5 from 3 so far on the night — for the game-winner. The second-year big didn’t miss.

JT THOR WINS IT FOR THE HORNETS pic.twitter.com/BIomAKGCjh — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2022

Ty-Shon Alexander led the Hornets with 22 points and six assists.

Ty-Shon Alexander was HUGE for the @hornets all game in their thrilling 2OT W. 22 PTS

3 REB

6 AST pic.twitter.com/btnjB47Fco — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2022

Lakers two-way player Cole Swider led the way for Los Angeles with 21 points.