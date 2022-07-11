Report: NBA to permanently adopt play-in tournaments

By Jul 11, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT
LA Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Play-In Tournament
Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The NBA adopted a play-in for the 2020 bubble. The league then introduced a larger play-in tournament for the 2020-21 season. The same play-in-tournament format was used again in 2021-22.

Already, the play-in tournaments feel like a regular part of the NBA calendar.

But they have been approved only on a year-to-year basis.

That’ll soon change, though.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The play-in tournaments have been a rousing success. They increase interest in the regular season and create six high-stakes games to begin the postseason.

The biggest ongoing step for getting everyone onboard with the play-in tournament: People realizing the teams that finish with the seventh- and eighth-best records in each conference aren’t entitled to playoff berths. Just because they were from 1984-2019 doesn’t mean they still should be. Teams must now finish top six to directly qualify for the playoffs. It’s a higher bar, which places greater emphasis on the regular season – which is generally welcomed.

There are also significant advantages to entering the play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed rather than No. 8 seed, No. 8 seed rather than No. 9 seed, No. 9 seed rather than No. 10 seed. Again, that adds welcome intrigue to the regular season.

The NBA was always headed toward permanently instituting play-in tournaments. The Timberwolves’ overjoyed play-in celebration and Pelicans’ satisfying rise from the basement – through the play-in tournament – into the playoffs only added momentum.

As for the league’s desired other tournament, an in-season tournament… that’s a tougher sell.

More on the Timberwolves

Celebrity At The 2022 French Open - Day Five
Winners, losers from the Rudy Gobert trade to the Timberwolves
Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets
Report: Timberwolves reach one-year deal with guard Bryn Forbes
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Four
Report: Rudy Gobert traded to Timberwolves for four first-round picks, Beverley,...