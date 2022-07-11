Report: NBA to permanently adopt play-in tournaments

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA adopted a play-in for the 2020 bubble. The league then introduced a larger play-in tournament for the 2020-21 season. The same play-in-tournament format was used again in 2021-22.

Already, the play-in tournaments feel like a regular part of the NBA calendar.

But they have been approved only on a year-to-year basis.

That’ll soon change, though.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: NBA’s Board of Governors is expected on Tuesday to approve the Play-In Tournament as a regular part of future league seasons. The Play-In had been voted on a year-to-year basis in past two seasons, but support exists to turn it into annual element of NBA structure. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2022

The play-in tournaments have been a rousing success. They increase interest in the regular season and create six high-stakes games to begin the postseason.

The biggest ongoing step for getting everyone onboard with the play-in tournament: People realizing the teams that finish with the seventh- and eighth-best records in each conference aren’t entitled to playoff berths. Just because they were from 1984-2019 doesn’t mean they still should be. Teams must now finish top six to directly qualify for the playoffs. It’s a higher bar, which places greater emphasis on the regular season – which is generally welcomed.

There are also significant advantages to entering the play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed rather than No. 8 seed, No. 8 seed rather than No. 9 seed, No. 9 seed rather than No. 10 seed. Again, that adds welcome intrigue to the regular season.

The NBA was always headed toward permanently instituting play-in tournaments. The Timberwolves’ overjoyed play-in celebration and Pelicans’ satisfying rise from the basement – through the play-in tournament – into the playoffs only added momentum.

As for the league’s desired other tournament, an in-season tournament… that’s a tougher sell.