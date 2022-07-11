Ja Morant on Michael Jordan: ‘I would’ve cooked him’

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant rose from overlooked recruit to NBA star by believing in himself.

He’s not going to suddenly lose confidence now.

Not even when asked about playing Michael Jordan in Jordan’s era.

Bleacher Report:

"I would've cooked him too" 😂@JaMorant is confident he would've beat Michael Jordan in his era pic.twitter.com/TEKJtcgqJC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

Morant:

I would’ve cooked him, too.

Nobody got more confidence than 12.

I’m never going to go and say nobody going to beat me 1-on-1 or anything. I don’t care what it is, what sport it is, soccer. Who’s the best player in soccer? We can play.

Morant might have gotten one or two over on Jordan if they played. Many players had those tiny victories. But consistently cooked Jordan, as this implies? No. Morant is excellent. Jordan is the greatest player of all-time and was an elite defender.

Deep down, Morant knows this.

He also knows how he’s supposed to answer questions like this. He almost looks like he’s going through the motions.

To his credit, though, Morant never sells himself short. He sets what seem like outlandish goals and works to achieve them. He has done so far more successfully than nearly anyone would’ve believed possible. No reason to change approach now.

But Morant will never play prime Jordan, so this is just fantasy in every way – and an easy way to make headlines.