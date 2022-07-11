Forget No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown, Magic to sit Banchero for rest of Summer League

LAS VEGAS — For a top draft pick or second-year player showing he’s too good for this level, playing in two to three Summer League games is usually the max. After that, teams shut their stars down, even if healthy (throw in a minor injury and they can be done earlier).

Two games were all the Magic needed out of Paolo Banchero.

Banchero is out for Monday night’s game, which was supposed to be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder.

This is not what the league or ESPN (which is broadcasting the game) may want, but it’s the smart move for the organization. Banchero isn’t going to prove anything more here, not learn anything more in the glorified pickup games that are Summer League, better to reduce the risk of injury and get him back to Orlando to start working out with Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and the rest of the Magic core.

The Magic are not alone. The Warriors are discussing how much more their stars — Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga — will play. The Thunder, who also played in the Salt Lake City Summer League, are discussing how much more Josh Giddey and Holmgren will play. If the Nets play Cam Thomas in another game someone should question their sanity. And the list goes on, shutting players down after two or three games is a Summer League tradition.

