Forget No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown, Magic to sit Banchero for rest of Summer League

LAS VEGAS — For a top draft pick or second-year player showing he’s too good for this level, playing in two to three Summer League games is usually the max. After that, teams shut their stars down, even if healthy (throw in a minor injury and they can be done earlier).

Two games were all the Magic needed out of Paolo Banchero.

Banchero is out for Monday night’s game, which was supposed to be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder.

The anticipated Paolo Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren summer league showdown tonight in Las Vegas is indeed off. The Magic have decided to halt Banchero's summer league debut after two games and plan to prioritize minutes for others now. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 11, 2022

This is not what the league or ESPN (which is broadcasting the game) may want, but it’s the smart move for the organization. Banchero isn’t going to prove anything more here, not learn anything more in the glorified pickup games that are Summer League, better to reduce the risk of injury and get him back to Orlando to start working out with Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and the rest of the Magic core.

The Magic are not alone. The Warriors are discussing how much more their stars — Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga — will play. The Thunder, who also played in the Salt Lake City Summer League, are discussing how much more Josh Giddey and Holmgren will play. If the Nets play Cam Thomas in another game someone should question their sanity. And the list goes on, shutting players down after two or three games is a Summer League tradition.