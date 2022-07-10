Who had Summer League dunk of the day: Amar Sylla or Day’Ron Sharpe?

LAS VEGAS — In the glorified pickup games that are NBA Summer League contests, top-flight athletes get loose and there are some spectacular dunks.
There were a few on Sunday — James Wiseman had one in the opening minutes of the Warriors’ win — but two stood out to me.
First was the Nets’ Day'Ron Sharpe going right through Myles Powell for the slam.
OH MY @dayron_sharpe 💥 pic.twitter.com/XTRUlGh6f0
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 10, 2022
Then there was the Cavaliers Amar Sylla with the putback.
Throw the hammer down, @AmarSylla7 🔨🤯#CavsSummer | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/rKvwd1RwCC
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) July 10, 2022
