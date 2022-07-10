Who had Summer League dunk of the day: Amar Sylla or Day’Ron Sharpe?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS — In the glorified pickup games that are NBA Summer League contests, top-flight athletes get loose and there are some spectacular dunks.

There were a few on Sunday — James Wiseman had one in the opening minutes of the Warriors’ win — but two stood out to me.

First was the Nets’ Day'Ron Sharpe going right through Myles Powell for the slam.

Then there was the Cavaliers Amar Sylla with the putback.

Who did it better? Comment below.