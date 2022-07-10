Wall excited about Clippers because he doesn’t “have to be Batman every night”

After sitting out an entire NBA season despite being healthy, John Wall is ready to accept a role to get back in the game.

In fact, him having a smaller role on a contender was one of the selling points for Wall with the Clippers, he told reporters. Via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“I don’t have to do it every night, I don’t have to be Batman every night for us to win,” Wall said on Saturday at the Las Vegas Summer League. “That’s the ultimate goal for me is [at] this part of my career, I don’t want to have to be the Batman every night to try to win. On our team that we have, I think anyone can be Batman.”

Wall picked up his $47 million option for this season, then worked out a buyout with the Rockets (after they were unable to trade him), with Wall sacrificing almost the exact amount of dollars the Clippers paid him with the taxpayer mid-level exception.

Wall will split time at the point with Reggie Jackson — it’s not yet decided who starts and who comes off the bench between them — but the wing duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will drive the offense. The Clippers have a couple of Batmen, they just need Wall and other role players — Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard, Ivica Zubac, Nicholas Batum, Robert Covington — to play the role of Robin (and occasionally Nightwing some nights).

All that depth and versatility makes the Clippers title contenders next season, so long as Leonard and George stay healthy. Wall fills a need adding depth at the point, and if he can give them a solid 20 minutes a night he will be worth every penny they pay him.