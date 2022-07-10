Dellavedova works out for Kings, eyeing NBA comeback

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Matthew Dellavedova spent last season playing for Melbourne United in Australia’s NBL, but at age 32 the nine-year NBA veteran is eyeing a comeback in the USA.

Dellavedova worked out for the Kings in Las Vegas this week, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is working out with the Sacramento Kings in Vegas, in hopes of making a return to the NBA. Delly played for Melbourne United in Australia last season. He got his NBA start in CLE playing for coach Mike Brown, who is now w/ SAC — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 9, 2022

He’s not the only veteran guard getting a workout with the Kings.

League source confirms that the Kings will workout veterans Matthew Delavedova, Quinn Cook and Shabazz Muhammad this week in Las Vegas. Team has 3 open roster spots. @mcten and @MarcJSpears first with news. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) July 10, 2022

As McMenamin notes, the connection — and potential advantage for Dellavedova — is that new Kings’ coach Mike Brown coached him in Cleveland back in the second LeBron James era.

If Dellavedova is healthy — he was limited to 13 games his last season in the NBA — and is being his pesky, scrappy self, it still will be tough for him to crack the Kings’ guard rotation. De'Aaron Fox starts at the point with Davion Mitchell behind him, while at the two there are Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Terence Davis.

That said, the Kings have 12 players under contract and appear to be looking for one more deep bench guard at the league minimum. Dellavedova at least got his foot in the door.