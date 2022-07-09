Watch Keegan Murray 3 force OT for Kings, Banchero block save game for Magic

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS — What. An. Ending.

Orlando seemed in control, up six with :07 left on the clock. But Neemias Queta got space to set his feet and drain a quick, straight-on 3, and then the Kings pressed for the steal, the Magic fumbled the ball, and Keegan Murray was ice cold draining the game-tying 3.

KEEGAN MURRAY & NEEMIAS QUETA COME UP HUGE IN THE CLUTCH FOR THE @SacramentoKings! pic.twitter.com/mr3MNwWV8a — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

“They went into a zone, so we prepared something for their zone, and we scored,” Kings’ Summer League coach Jodi Fernandez said of how the 3s came together. “Then obviously we had to press and go for the steal, we still had time, and you want to give yourself time to trap and get the steal… so the guys did a great job. They executed on the fly.”

The first overtime was back and forth, but the Kings were in control up 3 with less than 10 seconds on the clock until Keon Ellis fouled Devin Cannady in the act of shooting with six seconds left. Cannady cooly drained all three, and it set up sudden-death double OT.

There, Banchero had the game-saving block (this was initially ruled a foul but was overturned on replay).

#1 Overall pick Paolo Banchero gets the game-saving rejection! pic.twitter.com/jAqtXGUr5A — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

Banchero led the Magic with 23 points, but it was his sixth assist — this time to Emanuel Terry — that won the Magic the game in sudden death double OT.

Another look at the game-winning possession by the @OrlandoMagic from inside the arena 🎥 pic.twitter.com/YkCfSvFHXo — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

Murray finished with 20 points and 9 rebounds for the Kings, while Queta led the team with 23.