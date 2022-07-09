Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe out for rest of Summer League with labral tear

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS — After not playing a minute of competitive team basketball since his AAU days — never stepping on the court for Kentucky last season — Shaedon Sharpe started and played six minutes for the Trail Blazers in his first NBA Summer League run.

That’s all we’ll see of the No. 7 pick until training camps open.

Sharpe never checked back into that first game due to a shoulder injury and now comes word an MRI revealed a labral tear that will end Sharpe’s Summer League run, the team announced. Here’s the official wording from the team:

“An MRI taken yesterday revealed Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe with a small labral tear in his left shoulder, the team announced today. Sharpe will begin immediate rest and rehabilitation. He will miss the remainder of Summer League and will be reevaluated in 10-14 days.”

Sharpe was a divisive prospect heading into the draft — not because of his potential and the talent he showed in high school, he has all the raw tools to be an elite wing. He’s long, athletic, gets to the rim, can jump out of the building and showed a quality jumper. But not showing up until second his semester at Kentucky and then not playing led to questions by teams about how badly he wants this. Has his feel for the game grown or is his development stunted? Is he ready to put in the work?

Portland bet yes and if they were right Sharpe could be a steal. But we’ll have to wait until the fall to start answering those questions.