Pistons’ Jaden Ivey leaves game with sprained ankle, will not return

LAS VEGAS — Through just more than half of the first quarter, Jaden Ivey was the best player on the floor. The Piston’s rookie and No. 4 pick had 11 points (getting to the line six times) and was putting on a show.

Jaden Ivey takes the contact and scores on the and-1💪 pic.twitter.com/MBYJPRP9ns — Palace Pistons (@PalaceOfPistons) July 9, 2022

Then this happened.

Ivey was in a lot of pain but stayed in the game to take the free throws (he hit all 3). The Wizards’ Isaiah Todd was issued a Flagrant 1 foul on the play for taking away Ivey’s landing space.

The Pistons announced Ivey would not return. There is no word on the severity of the sprain.

It’s possible he does not return for Summer League — there are zero reasons to push him for these meaningless games. He got the practices and court time, and ankles are easy to reinjure if not fully healed. Ivey’s game starts with his burst and athleticism — it is impressive — and that isn’t the same if his ankles aren’t right.

Detroit doesn’t play again until Tuesday.