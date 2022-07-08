Jaden Ivey shows off athleticism on way to 20 points during Summer League debut

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS — The Detroit Pistons took Ivey with the No. 4 pick because of his explosive athleticism and how that might translate to him being an elite NBA guard.

That athleticism was on full display as he racked up 20 points, six assists and six rebounds in his Summer League debut.

Jaden Ivey shifts it into high gear and glides to the rack late in Q4 to give the @DetroitPistons a 5-point lead! Live Now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/0H1S8CS31r — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2022

The best signs for Pistons fans about the guy who will be running next to Cade Cunningham were his defense and that he was 2-of-5 from 3 and showed he could hit the shot when he gets his feet set.

Defensively, Ivey used his length and speed to be aggressive and disruptive in the passing lanes, and it made Trail Blazers’ ball handlers second guess themselves by later in the game.

Mostly, however, his athleticism stood out — he can get to the rim whenever he wants.

This change of speed by Jaden Ivey 🤯#NBA2K23SummerLeague Live Now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/WBCUXJVuuZ — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2022

The Pistons’ other first-round pick, big man Jalen Duren, looked good in limited run (he hadn’t practiced with the team so he only played 12 minutes) and had nine points. He also had a couple of blocked shots.

Detroit’s entire starting five in Las Vegas were guys who will be in their NBA rotation this fall, and it showed. There was NBA spacing, strong picks were set, and the general level of execution was higher as the Pistons won 81-78.

The Trail Blazers No. 7 pick, Shaden Sharpe, left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury and did not return. He will have an MRI on it, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.