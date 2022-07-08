Damian Lillard denies that Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen ignored his calls, emails

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The report that Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen refused to return Damian Lillard‘s calls and emails always seemed dubious.

Now, Lillard himself is denying it.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Damian Lillard to @YahooSports on report that Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen refused to take his call: pic.twitter.com/PMQqncIwWg — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2022

I suppose it’s possible to concoct a scenario where Allen actually spurned Lillard and he’s just covering for her. But even if he’s protecting her, that would show alignment between Lillard and Allen.

Lillard might have reservations about Portland’s long-term outlook. But they’re not about a communication breakdown with ownership.