After Suns declined his third-year option, Jalen Smith re-signs with Pacers

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Suns made Jalen Smith – the No. 10 pick in 2020 – the rare lottery pick to have his third-year rookie-scale team option declined.

In February, Phoenix traded Smith to the Pacers, who inherited a restriction on his 2022-23 salary. They couldn’t re-sign him for more than his team option would’ve paid ($4,670,160), though other teams could offer the unrestricted free agent more. Smith impressed down the stretch to the point it wasn’t certain Indiana could afford him.

But Smith re-signed with the Pacers.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Sources: The Indiana Pacers signed Jalen Smith to a three-year, $15.1 million deal, which includes a player option for the 2024-25 season and a 10 percent trade kicker, @hoopshype has learned. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 7, 2022

It sounds as if Smith got the largest-allowable amount over three years:

2022-23: $4,670,160

$4,670,160 2023-24: $5,043,773

$5,043,773 2024-25: $5,417,386 (player option)

$5,417,386 (player option) Total: $15,131,318

And the starting power forward job.

James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star:

#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle: “One thing that (Jalen Smith’s parents) both said about Jalen's experience with Indiana is that, 'It was great to see him smile again.' "Indiana became a very warm place for him and his family, and he's signed on here to be our starting PF." 📸 me pic.twitter.com/sULN97tA76 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 6, 2022

Smith,6-foot-10, could fit well with center Myles Turner. They can both spread the floor by shooting 3-pointers and use their size defensively.

At 22, Smith must develop into the starting role. But his career is definitely on a refreshed track after the Suns basically gave up on him.