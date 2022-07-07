Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Victor Oladipo reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Heat on a one-year, $11 million deal.

But those aren’t the terms of the contract he actually signed.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:

The Heat and Oladipo agreed Wednesday to restructure the terms to a two-year deal worth in the range of $18 million, according to a league source, that includes a smaller salary in the first season worth about $8.5 million and a player option in the second season.

This gives Miami more breathing room below the luxury-tax line and below the hard cap (which the Heat have yet to trigger).

But Miami hasn’t done anything that looks surprising since originally agreeing to terms with Oladipo. The Heat have just re-signed Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon.

So, why re-work Oladipo’s deal?

Especially given Miami’s ambition and execution for big moves, this subtle adjustment draws intrigue. Kevin Durant is reportedly interested in the Heat and remains available.

Miami also made a move that appeared foreboding just before the trade deadline. We’re still waiting for the other shoe to drop. Perhaps, these are connected.

Or maybe the Heat have just repeatedly decided at odd times to become more flexible immediately at long-term expense without set reasons for doing so.