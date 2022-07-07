Pelicans’ Devonte’ Graham charged with DWI

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham was charged with driving while impaired (DWI) after being arrested Thursday in Raleigh, N.C., according to court records.

Graham grew up in Raleigh and previously played for the Charlotte Hornets. Acquired by the Pelicans last year, he spent most of the season as their starting point guard. But he fell to the fringe of their playoff rotation behind C.J. McCollum and Jose Alvarado.

The NBA typically suspends players convicted of drunk driving for two games. However, many people charged with DWI accept plea deals to a lesser offense.