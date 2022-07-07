Grizzlies, John Konchar reportedly agree to three-year contract extension

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Konchar was undrafted and had to earn a spot on the roster, earn the trust of coach Taylor Jenkins and earn his way into the Grizzlies guard rotation. He did that with his play this past season.

Now he has earned a contract extension.

The Grizzlies and their sharpshooter off the bench agreed to a three-year, $19 million contract extension.

Memphis Grizzlies G John Konchar has agreed to a three-year, $19 million contract extension, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. The deal, fully guaranteed, will take the undrafted guard out of Purdue-Ft. Wayne to $30M in career earnings. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2022

The interesting thing of note is that it is fully guaranteed. This is the Grizzlies again taking care of their own — not just Ja Morant but the entire young core, including Tyus Jones.

Konchar averaged 4.8 points in almost 18 minutes a game for the Grizzlies last season. He was an efficient part of a Grizzlies bench that blew the doors open a lot of games, and his game has shown growth every season. This is the kind of role player you keep around at a fair price and the Grizzlies did just that.