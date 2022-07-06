Watch Chet Holmgren put up 23, block six shots in Summer League debut

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

That’s what a unicorn looks like.

It’s just one Summer League game, but No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren showed why the Thunder were so high on him as a prospect — 23 points, shooting 4-of-6 from 3 and adding in six blocked shots.

Holmgren was hot from the opening tip, making six consecutive shots after missing his first. He attacked the rim at points and could spot up from deep.

Josh Giddey added 14 points and 11 assists for the Thunder, who picked up the 98-77 win over the host Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League. No. 12 pick Jalen Williams added 17 points.

Xavier Sneed, who spent the second half of last season on a two-way contract with Utah, led the Jazz with 15 points, but on 2-of-7 shooting (he got to the line 12 times).