Report: Portland Trail Blazers to waive guard Eric Bledsoe

By Jul 6, 2022, 11:31 AM EDT
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Trail Blazers have been looking for a trade partner to take Eric Bledsoe for weeks, going back to before the NBA Draft, but to no avail.

Bledsoe has a $19.4 million contract for next season but only $3.9 million is guaranteed. That changes on July 10 when the full contract becomes locked in. Faced with a decision to pay him the entire amount to be a third point guard or let him walk, the Trail Blazers will waive Bledsoe, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bledsoe can be traded before Sunday, however, that team likely would do it for the financial savings and waive him.

Bledsoe, 32, will be entering his 13th NBA season. He averaged 9.9 points a game for the Clippers last season, but once he was traded to Portland he never touched the floor. He was put on the injured list with a strained Achilles, even though the Clippers had not previously listed that injury. He was never part of the Trail Blazers’ plans, they just wanted his contract to either trade or save money with themselves.

A team needing a backup point guard at a reasonable price will likely bring Bledsoe in for next season.

Check out more on the Blazers

Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen
Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen: No deadline for sale, focus on winning
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
Lillard camp keeps pressure on Trail Blazers, latest reports says re-signing...
Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic
Report: Trail Blazers re-signing Jusuf Nurkic (four years, $70M)