Report: Heat re-sign Caleb Martin on three-year, $20.5 million contract

It’s not as much money as his twin brother got, but it’s still a good deal.

After blossoming a solid part of the Miami Heat rotation last season, Caleb Martin was a restricted free agent. Martin said he wanted to be back in Miami, and the Heat wanted him back, the only question was the price. That turned out to be the taxpayer mid-level exception. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Restricted free agent Caleb Martin has agreed to a three-year, $20-plus million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2022

This is for the taxpayer mid-level exception, which starts at $6.4 million and has raises from there.

Martin earned this. He was waived by Charlotte less than a year ago, had to sign a two-way contract with the Heat to keep his foot in the NBA door, and played so well they had to convert him to a regular deal. Martin averaged 9.2 points a game and shot 41.3% from 3 last season for the Heat.

Miami is not done rounding out its roster, with the biggest question — can the Heat find a way to win the Kevin Durant sweepstakes — still hanging out there. Miami had the best record in the East last season and brings back Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, but they need something more to win the East over a healthy Bucks or improved Celtics team. It doesn’t have to be a KD-level move, but the Heat need to do something more.

Brining back Martin is a good move, however.