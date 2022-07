Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

What will the Nets do with Kyrie Irving?

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Nate Duncan of the “Dunc’d On” podcast hold mock trade negotiations between the Nets, Lakers and Mavericks: