Spurs claim Isaiah Roby off waivers

Oklahoma City believed in Isaiah Roby enough to pay him a little more than the league minimum last season, and he responded averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds a game and showing the ability to hit the 3 (44%, but on a low volume).

Roby showed promise, but with three new first-round draft picks coming in, the Thunder decided to waive the young wing. Roby didn’t get far into the waiver process before the San Antonio Spurs snapped him up.

The Spurs claimed Isaiah Roby on waivers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2022

Roby showed some promise and more polish than many of the other young forwards in Oklahoma City last season, but with the Thunder more focused on player development of their younger picks, Roby often saw those other players get more run while he was passed over.

Roby is a quality pickup for a team trying to develop players. With Roby and the signing of Gorgui Dieng, the Spurs have filled out their front court and filled up their roster to 15 (once all their draft picks are officially signed).