Report: Spurs signing Gorgui Dieng again

Gorgui Dieng signed with the Spurs after a buyout when they were trying to win in 2021.
Now, as San Antonio rebuilds, Dieng is returning after spending last season with the Hawks.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Free agent center Gorgui Dieng has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2022
Dieng, 32, doesn’t really fit the Spurs’ long-term plan.
But they clearly know him well and believe he’ll be a good presence in their locker room.
Dieng’s playing time will depend whether San Antonio keeps Jakob Poeltl (a prime trade candidate as the Spurs seek longer-term assets) and whether Zach Collins stays healthy.