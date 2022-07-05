Report: Spurs signing Gorgui Dieng again

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gorgui Dieng signed with the Spurs after a buyout when they were trying to win in 2021.

Now, as San Antonio rebuilds, Dieng is returning after spending last season with the Hawks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent center Gorgui Dieng has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2022

Dieng, 32, doesn’t really fit the Spurs’ long-term plan.

But they clearly know him well and believe he’ll be a good presence in their locker room.

Dieng’s playing time will depend whether San Antonio keeps Jakob Poeltl (a prime trade candidate as the Spurs seek longer-term assets) and whether Zach Collins stays healthy.