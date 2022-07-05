Report: Nets signing Edmond Sumner

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nets are cornering the market on former Pacers coming off major injury.

After agreeing to terms with T.J. Warren, Brooklyn is adding Edmond Sumner, who tore his Achilles last September.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent Edmond Sumner has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2022

Sumner is fully recovered from a torn left Achilles that cost him the entire 2021-2022 season. He had been coming off his best NBA season with the Pacers prior to the injury, and now he'll join the Nets' backcourt rotation. https://t.co/5HfzZmkDZN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2022

Sumner also tore his ACL at Xavier in 2017. He showed promise in Indiana, but it’s unclear whether the 26-year-old will regain enough athleticism to get back on track.

In an oddity, Sumner’s previous NBA team was the Nets. Indiana sent him to Brooklyn in a salary dump after he tore his Achilles last fall. Why the Nets – deep into the luxury tax and losing money – were a dumping ground remains a mystery.

But, amid their upheaval, taking a flier now on Sumner makes more sense.