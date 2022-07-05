Report: Nets signing Edmond Sumner

By Jul 5, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT
Edmond Sumner in Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
The Nets are cornering the market on former Pacers coming off major injury.

After agreeing to terms with T.J. Warren, Brooklyn is adding Edmond Sumner, who tore his Achilles last September.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sumner also tore his ACL at Xavier in 2017. He showed promise in Indiana, but it’s unclear whether the 26-year-old will regain enough athleticism to get back on track.

In an oddity, Sumner’s previous NBA team was the Nets. Indiana sent him to Brooklyn in a salary dump after he tore his Achilles last fall. Why the Nets – deep into the luxury tax and losing money – were a dumping ground remains a mystery.

But, amid their upheaval, taking a flier now on Sumner makes more sense.

