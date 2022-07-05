Report: Celtics plan to bring point guard Malcolm Brogdon off bench

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart was fiercely proud of becoming the Celtics’ starting point guard last season.

“I hear the talks about ‘He’s not a true point guard’ and this and that. ‘They need a star point guard,’” Smart said. “We’ve had star point guards, and yet this so-called non-point guard is the only one that’s led them to the Finals.”

But Boston just traded for another point guard in Malcolm Brogdon.

Where does that leave Smart?

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald:

Per source – C’s goal is to continue with double big lineup, and that Malcolm Brogdon is viewed as a sixth man, behind Marcus Smart — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 1, 2022

So, Boston will likely maintain the starting lineup that just reached the NBA Finals: Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams.

Which leaves Brogdon, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard coming the bench at guard. That might be too crowded – especially considering the Celtics’ luxury-tax liability.

When he joined the Pacers, Brogdon relished becoming their starting point guard after playing shooting guard for the Bucks. So, how does he feel about taking a reserve role in Boston?

Brogdon, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

“I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it,” Brogdon said. “In the past, I’ve worried about stats and numbers and all that. I’m going to Boston and not worrying about that.”

Players sometimes take an approach like that – until the team is losing. Sacrificing is one thing. Sacrificing when it’s not producing results is another.

But Boston might be good enough to avoid that issue.