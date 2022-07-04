Report: Magic re-signing Bol Bol

The Magic – as surprising as it seems – are maintaining a large majority of the roster that finished near the bottom of the NBA and got the No. 1 pick last season. Orlando is keeping Gary Harris (older than the rest of the core) and Mo Bamba (another big, one who didn’t get his qualifying offer extended).

And even Bol Bol.

Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel:

Bol and Bamba agreed to terms on 2-year deals. There’s an expectation both of their contracts will have team options for the second year.

Bol entered the NBA with wild upside – but with red flags that caused him to fall to No. 44 in the 2019 NBA draft. In three pro seasons, Bol hasn’t proven he’ll stick at this level. After he failed a physical that voided a trade from the Nuggets to the Pistons in January, the intrigue surrounding him really dimmed.

That said, Bol is still just 22. Though the Magic obviously aren’t making a big commitment to him, that the team that just evaluated him firsthand want to keep him says something about the player who hasn’t found traction yet in the NBA.