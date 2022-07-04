Report: Kevin Durant, Warriors stars talking reunion

Draymond Green said Kevin Durant made a mistake by leaving the Warriors for the Nets.

Green has an opportunity – in a conversation also involving Golden State stalwarts Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – to tell Durant that directly as Durant seeks a trade from Brooklyn.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:

If a trade is possible, would the leaders of the locker room welcome Durant? According to multiple sources, they would, for the same reason they embraced him in 2016. “I mean,” one source said, “it’s freaking Kevin Durant.” The Warriors superstars have been in conversations with Durant. In addition to catching up, the Hall of Fame-bound peers did entertain the idea of a reunion. It was mostly about the stunning nature of it even being possible. The idea of them playing together again had to seem impossible when Durant left in free agency in 2019. It isn’t lost on them how life has contrived an opportunity for them to come full circle. They see it, like everyone else, and talked about it, like everyone else.

With that said, according to multiple sources in the Warriors organization, a reunion is highly unlikely.

Of course, Golden State is unlikely to add Durant. Despite their interest, the Warriors are only one of probably 20-some teams trying to land Durant. The odds are against any single team of pulling it off.

Golden State has intriguing young pieces in Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. However, the Warriors lack quality draft picks, and Andrew Wiggins – who holds All-Star status and helps toward matching salary – can’t wind up on the same as Ben Simmons in the trade.

The interpersonal dynamics are another of the many factors. Green said the Warriors wanted to prove they would win without Durant and that particularly Curry wanted to show what Durant what Durant left behind. Well, Golden State won this year’s championship, and Curry finally won NBA Finals MVP after Durant claimed the honor during their two titles together.

But if Curry, Green and Thompson would welcome back Durant, that’s at least one hurdle cleared.