Report: Celtics re-signing Sam Hauser to three-year contract

The Celtics added a 3-point-shooting forward ready to help in Danilo Gallinari.

Boston is also looking long-term in the role with Sam Hauser.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe

Second-year forward Sam Hauser has agreed to a three-year contract with the Celtics worth approximately $6 million, a league source told the Globe on Sunday. The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed, the source said.

Internally, there’s real optimism that Hauser can become a regular rotation player next season.

This was telegraphed when the Celtics declined Hauser’s minimum-salary team option. The only good reason not to keep him cheap next year: To instead sign him to a long-term deal like this one.

Hauser’s minimum salary on a three-year contract: $5,658,206. So, he’s either getting slightly more, or the report is rounding up.

Hauser joined Boston last year as an undrafted free agent from Virginia. At 6-foot-8, he has shown good shooting ability and at least the possibility he can hold up defensively.

Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Grant Williams, Gallinari and Jaylen Brown are all in line for forward minutes next season. If the 24-year-old Hauser can crack that rotation, that’d bode well for him.