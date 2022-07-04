Bucks re-signing Serge Ibaka

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bucks increased their luxury-tax bill by acquiring Serge Ibaka at the last trade deadline.

All for someone who didn’t crack Milwaukee’s playoff rotation.

Despite that disappointment, Ibaka will return to the Bucks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2022

Maybe Ibaka will be healthier next season. But, as he recovers from back problems, he’s also fighting the against the aging curve. Ibaka is set to turn 33 before the season.

He still theoretically could help Milwaukee as a rim protector and 3-point shooter, fitting right into the Bucks’ desire to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with defense and spacing. Ibaka could be a more-mobile, less-stout alternative to Brook Lopez.

Assuming this is a minimum contract, Ibaka could be worth a roster spot. Milwaukee should best know his health situation.