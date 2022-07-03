Report: Goran Dragic signing with Bulls for one year, $2.9 million

The Chicago Bulls already have a stacked backcourt — Lonzo Ball and Coby White at the point, just re-signed Zach LaVine with Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu at the two.

Yet when the playoffs rolled around, the Bulls could have used more depth, especially with Lonzo Ball out. Along those lines, the Bulls have signed veteran Goran Dragic to a one-year deal, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Dragic is signing a one-year, $2.9M deal with the Bulls, sources said. https://t.co/f6VK9np1cf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2022

Can confirm Goran Dragic has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, per source, which @ShamsCharania had 1st. Nikola Vucevic, I’m told, played significant role in this situation. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 3, 2022

That $2.9 million will be part of the mid-level exception in Chicago. While the Bulls have about $7 million more of that exception they could spend, they are a little over $1 million below the luxury tax line and, if history is any indication, that means the Bulls are done.

Dragic, 36 and entering his 15th NBA season, showed flashes of what he can still bring last season when the Brooklyn Nets signed him mid-season to help fill in the Kyrie-sized hole in their lineups for home games. Dragic had some strong games — 21 points against Dallas and his buddy Luka Doncic — but his shooting has suffered with age, and he had a 46 true shooting percentage last season (nearly 10 points below the league average).

Dragic would have a limited role on a healthy Bulls team, coming off the bench and playing both guard spots. This could be a good fit and is a low-risk signing by the Bulls. Dragic could thrive on a veteran team that wants to win now.

The only downside? We don’t get to see Slovenian friends Doncic and Dragic play together.