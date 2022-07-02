Who remains? The 10 best NBA free agents still available

Through two days of free agency, there have been 58 new contracts and nine contract extensions with an estimated net value above $2.8 billion. (From the brilliant Keith Smith, via Mark Stein.)

But there are still a lot of quality free agents on the board — a lot of players who can help teams.

As of Saturday at 4 Eastern, here is our list of the Top 10 free agents still available (with comments).

While he is technically still available, Harden is going to re-sign with the 76ers on a three-year deal and the sides are meeting this weekend to work out the details. No other teams are targeting him.

Free agent star James Harden is meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers today in the Hamptons to begin negotiating his new multiyear deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2022

If Kevin Durant is headed to the Suns, then Ayton is almost certainly headed to Brooklyn on a sign-and-trade (and the Nets can build around Ayton and Ben Simmons) that will get the former No. 1 pick the money he wants. However, if Durant ends up anywhere else, the max contract — or even near max — offers from outside Phoenix for Ayton may have dried up. On the other hand, if Durant is not a Sun, it may be time for the Suns and Ayton to patch up their differences and agree to a short-term deal that keeps Phoenix as contenders.

He has been arrested for felony domestic abuse in Los Angeles for what, based on comments from his wife, is a very disturbing case. While he is technically a restricted free agent, no teams are making offers for his services. There are rumblings that the Hornets may pull his qualifying offer and let him walk for nothing as an unrestricted free agent. Until his legal case is settled, no team is going near him.

Sexton only played in 11 games last season due to a torn meniscus that required surgery, which slowed offers coming in. Sexton can get buckets — two seasons ago he averaged 24.3 points per game for the Cavaliers — but his ball-dominant style frustrated teammates and had some viewing him more as a sixth man. There has been buzz about Dallas having interest, but so far there is nothing official on the table he likes. Most teams picture him in the $10 million a season range.

If he’s healthy, Warren could be a steal. The last time we saw him play, in the bubble, he averaged 26.6 points and 6.3 rebounds a game. Over the course of that entire season he averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.3% from 3. However, he has played just four games the past two seasons because of stress fractures and other foot issues. There’s a risk, but a relatively minor one at below the mid-level exception, and the reward could be very high.

The Miami Heat wing is a restricted free agent who stepped up in every aspect of his game last season and was a quality part of the Heat rotation, averaging 9.3 points a game in just less than 23 minutes a night. He shot 41.3% from 3 for the Heat and finished well around the rim. There had been buzz about interest from the Timberwolves, but with all their recent moves it’s unclear if that interest is still there. Caleb’s twin brother Corey just got locked up by the Hornets on a four-year, $32 million deal, that much money may not be there for Caleb but he brings value.

A team looking for some backup point guard depth will snap up Schroder, he averaged 13.5 points a game last season split between Boston and Houston. Teams noticed that when the Celtics shrunk Schroder’s role and gave Marcus Smart more point guard responsibilities, the team improved, Schroder is not moving the needle for a contender. However, he is an NBA-level rotation point guard who can pass, shoot the three well enough (34.4% last season), and give a team a decent 20 minutes a night. He will play somewhere in the Association next season.

The former Sixth Man of the Year will bring energy, set good picks, roll hard to the rim, and give a team a solid 20 minutes a night off the bench. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds a game last season coming off the bench in Washington and Charlotte. Harrell is an innings-eater, a big man who can help during the regular season and who fans will love for his hustle, but his lack of defense means he fades out of the rotation in the playoffs. There is a team with a role for him.

He showed in Denver last season that he can be a solid backup center, he steadied the Nuggets’ second units when Nikola Jokic was on the bench. For at or just above the veteran minimum, Cousins can bring that to another team and help with their front-line rotation. The Nuggets may re-sign him, but Cousins should have options as teams look at their font line rotations and figure out they need one more center.

He gave the Pistons 10.6 points in 22 minutes a game when healthy last season, but with Detroit focusing on its higher-upside young guards Jackson is out with the Pistons. If a team can help him find his 3-point shot again — it was over 40% two seasons ago and dropped to 30.8% last season — there is value in him as a third guard who can play on or off the ball. He’s a good locker room guy, works hard on defense and has an NBA role to play.