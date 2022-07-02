Report: Timberwolves reach one-year deal with guard Bryn Forbes

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley out the door in the Rudy Gobert trade, the Minnesota Timberwolves needed to add some backcourt depth.

So decision-maker Tim Connelly went with someone he trusts and signed Bryn Forbes to a one-year deal, reports The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with Bryn Forbes, sources told @TheAthletic. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 2, 2022

Forbes finished last season with the Denver Nuggets, not-so-coincidentally where Connelly had been GM. This deal is for the veteran minimum.

Forbes averaged 8.6 points a game with the Nuggets shooting 41% from 3, both numbers close to his career averages. The Timberwolves have added a solid rotation guard and one who will help space the floor on a team that needs that skill.