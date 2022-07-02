Report: Timberwolves reach one-year deal with guard Bryn Forbes

With Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley out the door in the Rudy Gobert trade, the Minnesota Timberwolves needed to add some backcourt depth.
So decision-maker Tim Connelly went with someone he trusts and signed Bryn Forbes to a one-year deal, reports The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.
Forbes finished last season with the Denver Nuggets, not-so-coincidentally where Connelly had been GM. This deal is for the veteran minimum.
Forbes averaged 8.6 points a game with the Nuggets shooting 41% from 3, both numbers close to his career averages. The Timberwolves have added a solid rotation guard and one who will help space the floor on a team that needs that skill.