Report: Timberwolves reach one-year deal with guard Bryn Forbes

By Jul 2, 2022, 9:06 AM EDT
With Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley out the door in the Rudy Gobert trade, the Minnesota Timberwolves needed to add some backcourt depth.

So decision-maker Tim Connelly went with someone he trusts and signed Bryn Forbes to a one-year deal, reports The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Forbes finished last season with the Denver Nuggets, not-so-coincidentally where Connelly had been GM. This deal is for the veteran minimum.

Forbes averaged 8.6 points a game with the Nuggets shooting 41% from 3, both numbers close to his career averages. The Timberwolves have added a solid rotation guard and one who will help space the floor on a team that needs that skill.

