Report: Hornets, Cody Martin agree to four-year, $32 million contract

While his twin brother Caleb is still looking for his payday, Cody Martin is adding zeros to the end of his check.

The Hornets’ sixth man and one of their best defenders, Charlotte prioritized bringing Cody Martin back, and Saturday the two sides agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract.

Restricted free agent Cody Martin has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2022

Martin averaged 7.7 points a game last season but because of his defense he likely will be a favorite of what’s-old-is-new-again coach Steve Clifford. If Miles Bridges does not return to the Hornets next season, Martin could see his role grow out of necessity.

The day before Bridges became a restricted free agent, he was arrested on felony domestic abuse charges in Los Angles, and the evidence provided by his wife, Mychelle Johnson, is both disturbing and damning. Before this news broke, the questions had been how close to a max contract Bridges would get and could the Hornets keep him; now there are no offers on the table from any corner of the NBA and the Hornets are rumored to be mulling pulling their qualifying offer and making Bridges an unrestricted free agent. The NBA and Hornets are both “gathering information” about the case but are not likely to act before the legal system starts its process. Martin is due in court on July 20.