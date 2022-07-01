Rockets re-signing Jae’Sean Tate (three years, $22M)

Like the Thunder with Luguentz Dort, the Rockets’ declined Jae'Sean Tate‘s minimum-salary team option in order to let him become a free agent a year early.
Unlike the Thunder with Dort, the Rockets aren’t paying Tate an eye-popping salary.
But Houston is predictably locking in Tate long-term.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Rockets restricted free agent Jae'Sean Tate has agreed to a three-year, $22.1 million deal to return to Houston, his agents E.J. Kusnyer and Jordan Cornish of @beyond_am tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022
The Rockets had significant leverage over Tate. If they exercised his cheap option, he would’ve been a restricted free agent in 2023, too. (Dort would’ve been unrestricted.) So, Houston could exchange giving Tate an especially early raise for him getting less overall compensation.
Tate is a tough, smart and versatile defender who plays bigger than his 6-foot-4 frame. He passes and cuts well, fitting in offensively.
At 27, Tate – who began his career overseas – is a little old for the rebuilding Rockets, who’ve left the last two drafts with seven first-round picks. But every team could use a player like Tate. Houston isn’t letting him go.