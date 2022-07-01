Rockets re-signing Jae’Sean Tate (three years, $22M)

By Jul 1, 2022, 12:03 AM EDT
Houston Rockets player Jae'Sean Tate
Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images
0 Comments

Like the Thunder with Luguentz Dort, the Rockets’ declined Jae'Sean Tate‘s minimum-salary team option in order to let him become a free agent a year early.

Unlike the Thunder with Dort, the Rockets aren’t paying Tate an eye-popping salary.

But Houston is predictably locking in Tate long-term.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Rockets had significant leverage over Tate. If they exercised his cheap option, he would’ve been a restricted free agent in 2023, too. (Dort would’ve been unrestricted.) So, Houston could exchange giving Tate an especially early raise for him getting less overall compensation.

Tate is a tough, smart and versatile defender who plays bigger than his 6-foot-4 frame. He passes and cuts well, fitting in offensively.

At 27, Tate – who began his career overseas – is a little old for the rebuilding Rockets, who’ve left the last two drafts with seven first-round picks. But every team could use a player like Tate. Houston isn’t letting him go.

More on the Rockets

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
NBA Free Agency Tracker: All the deals, rumors, reports in one place
Kevin Durant and Chris Paul in Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets
Report: Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets, prefers Suns or Heat
Jae'Sean Tate and Luguentz Dort in NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets
Thunder (Luguentz Dort), Rockets (Jae’Sean Tate) surprisingly decline...