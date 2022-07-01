Report: Robin Lopez to join Cavaliers as backup center on one-year deal

By Jul 1, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT
Robin Lopez backing up Jarrett Allen? The Cavaliers will have the best hair in the league next season.

Journeyman big man Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Cavaliers frontcourt rotation, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

While not announced, this is almost certainly for the veteran minimum.

The frontline of Allen and impressive rookie Evan Mobley was at the heart of the Cavaliers’ surge in the first half of last season, and don’t forget Lauri Markkanen is in the mix, tool although technically playing the three). Lopez joins Kevin Love in bringing a solid veteran presence off the bench in Cleveland.

The biggest Cavaliers offseason question still hangs out there — what will happen with Collin Sexton? — but this signing makes Cleveland’s bench a little deeper.

