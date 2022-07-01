Report: Malik Monk reaches two-year deal with Sacramento Kings

The Lakers wanted to bring Malik Monk back, but the most they could offer was the $6.4 million taxpayer midlevel exception.
Monk and his agent knew there was a bigger payday out there, and they found it up the 5 Freeway in Sacramento, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Sources: Malik Monk is signing a two-year, $19M deal to join the Kings. https://t.co/spgbvRZspx
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022
Despite saying he would take a discount, if Monk were willing to play for the Lakers at $6.4 million that was always on the table (the Lakers eventually gave it to Lonnie Walker IV). This was a bigger payday.
Monk rehabilitated his image with the Lakers, having the best season of his career and averaging 13.8 points a game, shooting 39.1% from 3, all while playing solid defense. Now he joins a revamped Sacramento roster with
Kevin Huerter and Donte DiVincenzo, where the goal is clearly to put a lot of shooting around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis and score their way into the playoffs in a deep West.