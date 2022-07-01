Report: Malik Monk reaches two-year deal with Sacramento Kings

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakers wanted to bring Malik Monk back, but the most they could offer was the $6.4 million taxpayer midlevel exception.

Monk and his agent knew there was a bigger payday out there, and they found it up the 5 Freeway in Sacramento, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Malik Monk is signing a two-year, $19M deal to join the Kings. https://t.co/spgbvRZspx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Despite saying he would take a discount, if Monk were willing to play for the Lakers at $6.4 million that was always on the table (the Lakers eventually gave it to Lonnie Walker IV). This was a bigger payday.

Monk rehabilitated his image with the Lakers, having the best season of his career and averaging 13.8 points a game, shooting 39.1% from 3, all while playing solid defense. Now he joins a revamped Sacramento roster with

Kevin Huerter and Donte DiVincenzo, where the goal is clearly to put a lot of shooting around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis and score their way into the playoffs in a deep West.