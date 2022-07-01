Report: Hawks trading Kevin Huerter to Kings for potential first-round pick

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trading for Dejounte Murray put the Hawks at risk of crossing the luxury-tax line.

So, Atlanta is dealing Kevin Huerter ($14,508,929 salary) to the Kings for Justin Holiday ($6,292,440), Maurice Harkless ($4,564,980) and a potential first-round pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

The first-round pick the Hawks received is lottery-protected in 2024, top-12 in 2025, top-10 in 2026 and then turns into two seconds if it hasn’t conveyed yet. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 1, 2022

The Kings have certainly upgraded on the wing with Huerter and Malik Monk. Enough to end Sacramento’s long playoff drought? Well…

The pathetic, too-likely outcome is the Kings keeps this protected first-round pick while continuing to miss the postseason year after year. (Same as the “first-rounder” Sacramento once dealt to the Bulls.) Worst case scenario for the Kings: They still miss the playoffs and convey a pick in the 13-14 range in 2025 or 11-14 range in 2026.

Sacramento keeps seeking quick fixes that don’t work then, as a result, plays from behind down the road. It’s a vicious cycle of impatience that is unsurprisingly continuing.

But like some of the Kings’ prior plans, this one might work.

Huerter is a good player and just 23. Locked in long-term, he could fit between De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis for years to come. Huerter’s best skill, outside shooting, will be especially helpful around those two.

Neither Holiday nor Harkless, both of whom are on expiring contracts, are as good as Huerter. This also explains Sacramento didn’t extend a qualifying offer to Donte DiVincenzo, another lesser wing. The Kings upgraded because they sent a first-round pick and because the Hawks prioritized trimming payroll.

As a secondary concern, Atlanta did well to add – or at least maintain – depth. Holiday can replace Huerter in the rotation. Harkless might even get minutes at forward with Danilo Gallinari gone.

The Hawks also reunite Justin Holiday with his brother, Aaron Holiday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Trae Young and Murray will likely take all Atlanta’s meaningful minutes at point guard. Holiday is a reasonable third point guard