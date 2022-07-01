Report: Bulls to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr. on two-year deal

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Derrick Jones Jr. brought some needed defensive versatility to the Bulls last season, coming off the bench and often guarding bigs despite his 6’5″ stature.

The Bulls are bringing Jones back, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, with player option in second season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Jones averaged 5.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 32.8% from 3 last season.

The Bulls reportedly had been interested in Danilo Gallinari, but the Italian big man chose to play for the Celtics (once bought out by the Spurs). Once that news came down, the Bulls agreed to terms with Jones.