Miles Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson, details domestic violence claims

Miles Bridges, who has spent his four-year NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets and is now a restricted free agent, was arrested for felony domestic violence.

Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson, elaborated on Instagram. Her post includes:

“I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Images of bruises and scratches

Medical report that lists a diagnosis of “physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation; Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle”

Video of their son recounting an incident in which “daddy choked mommy”

Here is Johnson’s post (warning that it is graphic in nature):

I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.

Hopefully, Johnson and their children are alright. No matter what happened, the situation reaching this point is horrifying.

The images and video certainly look damning for Bridges. There are understandable calls for the Hornets to pull their qualifying offer and no NBA team to sign him.

However, like anyone accused of a crime, he deserves an opportunity to present his side of the story.