Knicks re-signing Mitchell Robinson (four years, $60M)

By Jul 1, 2022, 11:14 AM EDT
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson
Rich Graessle/Getty Images
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was eligible for a four-year, $55,560,960 contract extension during the season.

He did well not to sign it.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Robinson should remain New York’s starting center. The 24-year-old is a big presence inside – protecting the rim, finishing at the basket and crashing the glass. Importantly, he has earned the trust of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau as defensive anchor.

New York traded backup center Nerlens Noel to clear cap space for Jalen Brunson and replaced Noel with Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein should fit well.

But Robinson – ironic given all the instability in his career (a strange saga at Western Kentucky, numerous agent changes in the pros) – is the trusted, dependable option at center.

