Knicks re-signing Mitchell Robinson (four years, $60M)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was eligible for a four-year, $55,560,960 contract extension during the season.

He did well not to sign it.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Robinson should remain New York’s starting center. The 24-year-old is a big presence inside – protecting the rim, finishing at the basket and crashing the glass. Importantly, he has earned the trust of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau as defensive anchor.

New York traded backup center Nerlens Noel to clear cap space for Jalen Brunson and replaced Noel with Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein should fit well.

But Robinson – ironic given all the instability in his career (a strange saga at Western Kentucky, numerous agent changes in the pros) – is the trusted, dependable option at center.