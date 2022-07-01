Karl-Anthony Towns signing super-max contract extension with Timberwolves

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Edwards the Timberwolves’ franchise player?

As that debate begins to take shape, Towns will ensure he gets paid like he is.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The exact value of the extension won’t be determined until 2024, when it kicks in. It projects to be worth between $214 million and $230 million over four years.

Making that kind of money, Towns will face more pressure to deliver.

His big step this season was going from poor playoff performer to inconsistent playoff performer. That is meaningful progress. But it won’t cut it in the long run on a super-max deal.

Towns is so talented, especially as a shooter. At 26, he can continue to develop and become worthy of this large deal. That will require sharpening his defense. It wouldn’t be the worst thing if the Timberwolves take on more of Edwards’ personality.

Small-market teams like Minnesota usually do all they can to keep stars like Towns. After rumors of the Knicks and Warriors trying to poach him and Towns bemoaning the Timberwolves’ instability, keeping the center is a victory for Minnesota. At any price.

But for this deal to really pay off, it’s on Towns contribute even more than he has.