Karl-Anthony Towns signing super-max contract extension with Timberwolves

By Jul 1, 2022, 1:02 AM EDT
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns
David Berding/Getty Images
Is Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Edwards the Timberwolves’ franchise player?

As that debate begins to take shape, Towns will ensure he gets paid like he is.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The exact value of the extension won’t be determined until 2024, when it kicks in. It projects to be worth between $214 million and $230 million over four years.

Making that kind of money, Towns will face more pressure to deliver.

His big step this season was going from poor playoff performer to inconsistent playoff performer. That is meaningful progress. But it won’t cut it in the long run on a super-max deal.

Towns is so talented, especially as a shooter. At 26, he can continue to develop and become worthy of this large deal. That will require sharpening his defense. It wouldn’t be the worst thing if the Timberwolves take on more of Edwards’ personality.

Small-market teams like Minnesota usually do all they can to keep stars like Towns. After rumors of the Knicks and Warriors trying to poach him and Towns bemoaning the Timberwolves’ instability, keeping the center is a victory for Minnesota. At any price.

But for this deal to really pay off, it’s on Towns contribute even more than he has.

