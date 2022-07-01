Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr. to miss start of next season after foot surgery

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Grizzlies got Ja Morant to agree to a max, potentially super-max, contract extension.

But Memphis’ young core won’t begin next season intact.

Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss the start of the year.

Grizzlies release:

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent a successful procedure yesterday to address a stress fracture in his right foot. Jackson Jr. will be sidelined approximately 4-6 months and is expected to make a full recovery.

Event the short end of that timeline will he Jackson missing the start of the regular season.

The Grizzlies and Jackson can afford to be patient.

Memphis has a good team with, most contributors returning, strong chemistry. The Grizzlies want to peak in the playoffs and can take their foot off the gas a little in the regular season. Memphis has the depth to survive Jackson’s absence with Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy.

Jackson has the security of a large contract extension kicking in this year.

Still, health remains a concern for the 22-year-old. For the Grizzlies to reach their potential, they’ll need the sweet-shooting, smothering-defensive big on the floor.