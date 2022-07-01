Following year on Nets QO, Bruce Brown leaving for Nuggets

By Jul 1, 2022, 10:45 AM EDT
Only one player has ever taken a standard-contract qualifying offer then re-signed with the same team the next year (Spencer Hawes with the 76ers a decade ago).

Bruce Brown, who appeared to have a relatively strong chance of becoming the second when accepting the Nets’ qualifying offer last year, will instead follow the trend and leave – for the Nuggets.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Brown is unconventional player. At 6-foot-4, he defends (well) like a guard. But he plays offense like a center, often serving as the screener in pick-and-rolls (though with more passing ability than a typical big).

Seems like an intriguing fit with Denver’s point guard in a center’s body, Nikola Jokic.

