Following year on Nets QO, Bruce Brown leaving for Nuggets

Only one player has ever taken a standard-contract qualifying offer then re-signed with the same team the next year (Spencer Hawes with the 76ers a decade ago).

Bruce Brown, who appeared to have a relatively strong chance of becoming the second when accepting the Nets’ qualifying offer last year, will instead follow the trend and leave – for the Nuggets.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 1, 2022

Brown is unconventional player. At 6-foot-4, he defends (well) like a guard. But he plays offense like a center, often serving as the screener in pick-and-rolls (though with more passing ability than a typical big).

Seems like an intriguing fit with Denver’s point guard in a center’s body, Nikola Jokic.