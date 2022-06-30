Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pistons apparently have a thing for 2018 draft busts.

Marvin Bagley is best known for the Kings picking him one spot ahead of Luka Doncic. The Knicks’ No. 9 pick, Kevin Knox hasn’t panned out.

But Detroit is signing both.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Restricted free agent forward Marvin Bagley III has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a three-year, $37 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press:

The deal is fully guaranteed with no options on either side.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

The Pistons liked Bagley so much, they traded two-second rounders to get him just before the trade deadline rather than trying to sign him as a free agent this summer. The Kings could’ve made him restricted, but that seemed unlikely. Still, Detroit wanted the inside track on Bagley and, perhaps, a chance to evaluate him.

Bagley showed chemistry with franchise player Cade Cunningham as a lob threat. The 23-year-old Bagley still has the quick hops that intrigued Sacramento.

But Bagley is weak defensively and unrefined offensively. Though he has untapped upside, this is a lot to pay for the chance he approaches it.

Knox getting more than a minimum salary is a bigger surprise. He hasn’t looked like an NBA player and already got a change of scenery, going to the Hawks in the Cam Reddish trade.

At least Knox, 22, is even younger than Bagley. Knox always looked like a project. Maybe he needed this time to adapt to the NBA.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has earned benefit of the doubt in his scouting. But he’s definitely going against the grain with these second-draft bets.