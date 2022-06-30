Report: Thunder re-signing Luguentz Dort for five years, $87.5M

By Jun 30, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder wing Luguentz Dort
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
The Thunder could’ve had Luguentz Dort for a $1,930,681 minimum salary next season. Instead, they declined his team option.

In order to pay him a whopping $87.5 million over the next five years.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Considering the source – Dort’s agent – this is probably the most player-friendly framing of the deal. That $87.5 million could include incentives Dort won’t necessarily reach or other unreported terms in the team’s favor.

But it’s hard not to see this deal as shockingly large. Especially because Oklahoma City should have gotten a discount in exchange for letting Dort get a raise a year early.

Undrafted in 2019, Dort began with the Thunder on a two-way contract. He impressed with his hard-nosed defense and has gradually taken on more of a scoring load. Two-way wings are in high demand.

Clearly.

