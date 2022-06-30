Report: Patty Mills, Nic Claxton agree to deals to return to Brooklyn Nets

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not everyone is trying to get out of Brooklyn.

While the big names are blowing up the superteam experiment, the Nets re-signed two key role players in Patty Mills and Nic Claxton, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After opting out of his $6.2 million player option for next season, Patty Mills has re-signed for two years, $14.5 million with the Nets. Mills, who averaged 11.4 points and 2.3 assists a game for the Nets last season, got more money and the security of another year with his signing.

Claxton, the athletic center who would have played a key defensive role on a contender in Brooklyn, agreed to return for two years, $20 million. He averaged 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds a game last season, and his defensive versatility would have been critical for the Nets.

Both of these players could be traded this season — everything is on the table for the Nets at this point. However, at least both locked up some money and security before everything went sideways.

Last year’s center at the end of the season in Brooklyn, Andre Drummond, is nearing a deal with the Chicago Bulls, where he would back up Nikola Vucevic.